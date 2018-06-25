After Dangal’s Babita, Sanya Malhotra transforms into Pataakha for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. See pic

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who played Aamir Khan’s onscreen daughter Babita in the hit film Dangal, is all set to get back to rural India with her next. Titled Pataakha, the film is being directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and also stars Radhika Mohan. Sanya shared pictures from Pataakha on her Instagram account.

Sanya is seen as a young village girl sitting in the a wheat field in one of the pictures while Radhika is churning buttermilk while smoking a bidi. Originally titled Chhuriyan, the film is said to be based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story, Do Behnein.

28th September 💥#Pataakha A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jun 23, 2018 at 6:20am PDT

28th September Tayyaar ho jaao! #Pataakha A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jun 23, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film will focus on the true nature of the sisters’ relationship after they get married and live their separate lives. The film also features Sunil Grover in a pivotal role.

Talking about working with Sanya and Radhika, Vishal had earlier told HT, ““Dilli aur north se jo actors aate hain unki Hindi bahut achchi hoti hai. Woh at least Devnagri me padte hai, nahi to logon ne to Hindi ko bhi Roman mein padna shuru kar diya hai (Actors from Delhi and north India have a good hold on Hindi. At least they read Hindi in the Devnagri script, otherwise people have started even reading Hindi in Roman),” he adds.”

Vishal is also working on a sequel to Talvar and the film will revolve around the real life incident murder of a seven-year-old student in a Gurgaon school. The director, who is directing, writing and producing the film, said his film will not only focus on the case but will also throw light on the current state of the society. “It is our duty to bring out these things. The film is very contemporary. It is a reflection of the society we live in. It is not only about that particular incident and will present bigger picture.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more