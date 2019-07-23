Aishwarya Rai returns to Instagram after 2 months with Abhishek Bachchan’s pics, he calls her a ‘lucky charm’

After almost two months of social media abstinence, actor Aishwarya Rai finally made a comeback on Instagram on Tuesday. She shared three new pictures of her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and showed her support to his kabaddi team, the Pink Panthers.

The pictures show an energised Abhishek cheering for the team. “Attaboyz! Yaaaaay Pink Pantherrrsss! God blesssss,” she captioned the picture. Abhishek showered her with love too. “Our lucky charm,” he commented on the post.

Aishwarya’s last post on Instagram was shared on May 23. It was a post dedicated to her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday. “Happy birthday dearest darling mommyyy-doddaaa love you eternally,” she had captioned the pic.

In May, she also attended the Cannes Film Festival where she represented a make-up brand. She was joined by her daughter Aaradhya at the festival. The actor also shared a few photographs of her looks on Instagram. “My sunshine forever. Love you,” Aishwarya captioned one of the images in which she was seen posing with Aaradhya.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were recently in the US for a vacation. They met Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh in New York, where the veteran actor is receiving treatment for cancer. The group, including Rishi’s son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, clicked pictures together after a dinner outing, which Neetu had shared on Instagram.

Abhishek’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda was also in New York at the time. Pictures from the family get-together, show her with Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and her aunts.

Aishwarya is expected to begin work on her next film, Mani Ratnam’s historical in Tamil. Called Ponniyin Selvan, it is based on Tamil classic of same name and tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. Abhishek will be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe with Amit Sadh.

