Ajay Devgn on 20 years of marriage with Kajol: ‘We haven’t changed, stuck together through thick and thin’

Actor Ajay Devgn, who was last seen romancing a much younger Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De, has said that he will never play a 25-year-old. Talking to Filmfare about the same, Ajay said in an interview, “I try my best to play my age on screen. You’ll never see me playing a 25-year-old. Also, the age of us actors is no longer a secret in today’s time. Our birthdays are celebrated by the media and fans.”

He added, “Trust me, be it Akshay (Kumar) or Salman (Khan) or whoever else, none of us have a problem with our age. Earlier, whatever the age of the hero, he had to sing and dance and romance a young girl. All that has changed today.”

Ajay was criticised by a section of the moviegoers for working with Alok Nath in the film. He had shared his side of the story, expressing helplessness in having a say in choosing his co-stars. Talking about the MeToo movement in Bollywood, the actor said, “One must definitely not work with those proven guilty. But those who haven’t been… we can’t be unfair to them. What about their families? I know an ‘accused’, whose daughter was so traumatised, she stopped eating and going to school.”

The actor also spoke about his relationship with wife and actor Kajol and said, “She’s remained herself and I’ve remained myself. Both of us have not changed. That’s the most important thing. Also, we’ve stuck together through thick and thin.”

Ajay will now be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is set to release on January 10 next year. He will be seen playing Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

He is currently working on Bhuj: The Pride of India which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati. He will also be seen in South film RRR.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:43 IST