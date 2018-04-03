Ajay Devgn’s Paris birthday with wife Kajol, kids Yug and Nysa is full of family moments and candy. See pics

Ajay Devgn’s birthday, like Ajay Devgn’s personality, is got to be different. The famously private star prefers to stay away from parties -- the de rigueur for a celeb birthday. Instead, after his own fashion, Ajay took off for Paris with wife Kajol and children Yug and Nysa to ring in his 49th birthday on Monday. The Raid star ensured his fans get a peep into his holiday/birthday and shared images with the family on his social media handles. It seems newly-wed couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta were also a part of this celebration.

Ajay shared pictures from his outing on Instagram. “Fêtes d’anniversaire à Paris,”(Birthday parties in Paris) he wrote alongside the pictures.

Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

Ajay also posted another picture where his son Yug is seen in “before and after”poses as he finds his way inside a candy store. Kajol also shared the same photo and wrote, “Just watching them like this.”

Talking about his son, Ajay had earlier said in an interview, “I love spending time with Yug. Irrespective of whether Kajol is shooting or not shooting for a film, that’s what I anyway do when I pack up for the day. Now that my daughter Nysa is in Singapore, most of my time is spent with him, and that’s all I do”.

Ajay’s Raid co-star Ileana D’Cruz recently labelled him a “massive family man” and said, “He’s a massive family man. He’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He’s really a positive person. When you are working with like-minded people then there are no pretences. So, it’s nice working with him.”

The actor, who is riding high on the success of his latest social drama, Raid, will soon start working on Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal. After delivering one of the biggest hits of 2017, Golmaal Returns, Ajay’s Raid is also on its way to Rs 100 crore club.

