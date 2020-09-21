e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar: OTT or theatre, I’m completely on board with whatever Sooryavanshi makers would decide, and the cinema business isn’t going anywhere

Akshay Kumar: OTT or theatre, I’m completely on board with whatever Sooryavanshi makers would decide, and the cinema business isn’t going anywhere

While actor Akshay Kumar, whose Laxmmi Bomb is set to release digitally, agrees that OTT is a great alternative platform in the current situation, he asserts that nothing can beat the experience of watching a film on the big screen.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:42 IST
Monika Rawal Kukreja
Monika Rawal Kukreja
Hindustan Times
Actor Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on an OTT platform, while Sooryavanshi is still awaiting a theatrical release.
Actor Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on an OTT platform, while Sooryavanshi is still awaiting a theatrical release.
         
top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH going
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH going
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In