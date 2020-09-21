Akshay Kumar: OTT or theatre, I’m completely on board with whatever Sooryavanshi makers would decide, and the cinema business isn’t going anywhere
While actor Akshay Kumar, whose Laxmmi Bomb is set to release digitally, agrees that OTT is a great alternative platform in the current situation, he asserts that nothing can beat the experience of watching a film on the big screen.bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:42 IST
