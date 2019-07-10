Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty turn action teachers for Abhimanyu Singh on Sooryavanshi sets

Actor Abhimanyu Singh has said that shooting action sequences for the upcoming film Sooryavanshi was easy for him as he had the guidance of director Rohit Shetty and lead actor Akshay Kumar. Abhimanyu plays the antagonist in the film, which marks the first collaboration between Akshay and Rohit. Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Abhimanyu as saying, “Rohit sir taught me how to maintain my balance and posture after a jump. For a sequence, where I was supposed to cross a huge gap between two buildings with the help of a ladder, Akshay sir told me to remain calm and be confident. He doesn’t shy away from doing any kind of action, which inspired me a lot. Through the process I’ve learnt that it’s more about the right technique than anything else. Now I can say that I’m more fearless.”

He added, “For this film, I am jumping from one building to another and the elaborate action sequences are stretching up to 13–15 days of shoot. So, I was a bit nervous in the beginning, but Rohit sir made me comfortable and Akshay sir guided me well, even rehearsing the scenes with me and making sure that I remembered every move before the cameras rolled.”

Nikitin Dheer also stars in a negative role in the film. He had told IANS in an earlier interview, “I have utmost respect for Rohit bhai. I have immense faith in him as a filmmaker. He brings out the best in me. Thangaballi has been the best role of my career so far. I felt immense pride being part of such a wonderful film. Who can forget Jaykant Shikre (played by Prakash Raj), one of the most iconic villains of recent times, who received as much love as Singham. In Simmba again, the magic was recreated. That’s the beauty of this universe. The villains have left big boots to fill and I hope I can do a job that keeps the legacy going.”

Sooryavanshi is the third film Rohit’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. It is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2020.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:10 IST