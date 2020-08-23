e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Ali Abbas Zafar: My film set has a large number of people, shooting with just a few of them is going to be a challenge now

Director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals that his next, a superhero film with actor Katrina Kaif, is in pre-production stage.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:36 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s next is with actor Katrina Kaif.
Grand action scenes and elaborate song and dance sequences is what a typical Ali Abbas Zafar film looks like. But in these times where social distancing, and a cap on the number of people allowed on a film set, the director admits that it is indeed going to be challenging for him.

Zafar, who will soon start shooting his next, a superhero film with Katrina Kaif, says, “We are in a pre-production stage. Once we have more clarity on the kind of the situation then only we can start. My films are such that they are full of people. There are a lot of people in every frame and as well as on set.”

He goes on to add that it is indeed going to be a mammoth task to get back on set. “So it means that it is going to challenging to apply social distancing norms but safety is paramount. I would need to have that security that if I call 100 people on set then all of them are sanitized and have gone through a corona test and all that, so it will take time.” 

Also, given the situation, every filmmaker has to rejig, rethink and re-evaluate their upcoming projects to suit the present situation, feels Zafar.

“If the virus keeps on growing at the speed that it is going now, then it is will be about adapting. I think most shoots will move indoors in a more controlled environment. Everyone is now hoping that a vaccine would be available soon and by next year we all will be back to what used o be normal earlier,” he muses.

The Bharat (2019) filmmaker is currently in Dehradun with his parents, says that he will wait out till things become a bit more under control.

“We should only start when we have all the precautions in place, this is not the time to hurry,” he is quick to add.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been all rest and no work for Zafar in the past five months. He has been working on a few scripts.

“But the best part has been the amount of time that I got to spend with my parents, which I normally never get because of my work schedule,” he says.

