Ali Wentworth out of coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos tests positive after caring for her

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 14:01 IST

As soon as American actor Ali Wentworth revealed that she has emerged from her coronavirus self-isolation, her husband and TV host George Stephanopoulos, said that he had tested positive for the virus. The 55-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram of herself walking down the stairs in her home while her family clapped and played Survivor by Destiny’s Child.

Wentworth wrote in the caption, “Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones. And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague. People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared.”

She encouraged fans to take “each other’s hands and move together united.”

She continued: “We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts. (I know my daughters are screaming that this is so cringeworthy) Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes...”

However, Wentworth wasn’t the only one in the household to contract the virus as 59-year-old Stephanopoulos revealed that he’d also tested positive.

According to Fox News, Stephanopoulos revealed his diagnosis on Good Morning America on Monday (local time), disclosing that he didn’t experience any symptoms. He said, “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.”

The ABC News anchor explained that at first, he did experience back pain one evening and a “diminished sense of smell” several days later, but wasn’t sure whether to attribute that to the novel virus.

Previously, Stephanopoulos discussed caring for his wife on Good Morning America, and he also explained that he was careful to wear gloves and wipe down anything he touched after caring for Wentworth. Stephanopoulos said at the time, “Usually she takes care of us 24 hours a day and now we’re doing our best to take care of her.”

