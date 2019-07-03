Alia Bhatt may sing for, feature in her own music video: report

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has crooned a few songs in her movies, may soon release and feature in her own music video, reports suggest.

Pinkvilla and Mumbai Mirror claimed that Alia may sing a song and feature in the music video, which will be released on her recently announced YouTube channel. Announcing her channel, Alia had said in a video, “I have done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now I am trying to get on to the Youtube world. You will get to see a lot me just being. Totally unadulterated.”

Also read: Jhootha Kahin Ka trailer: Rishi Kapoor makes comeback after hiatus

“What she posts on her Twitter and Instagram handles is the final result. Her channel will showcase how she works with her team behind the scenes. Whether it’s a film promotional event or a friend’s wedding, how she gets ready for it... and what does it take to do so will be some of the professional aspects that she will share,” a source had told DNA about the upcoming YouTube channel.

Alia, along with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from New York on Monday. They were in the US to visit his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is receiving treatment for cancer there.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in the first film of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Alia was last seen in Kalank and will soon work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, in which she will be paired with Salman Khan for the first time. Set for an Eid 2020 release, Inshallah is a love story between Alia - a young aspiring actor - and Salman - an older businessman. Later, she will also shoot for Karan Johar’s Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 18:16 IST