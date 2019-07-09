Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted gazing into each other’s eyes. See pics

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together outside producer Anand Pandit’s office on Monday night at Mumbai’s Juhu area. The couple were clicked by the paparazzi in their car, gazing at each other.

Alia was seen in a blue shirt while Ranbir appeared to be wearing a red shirt and black cap. They were joined by their driver and a bodyguard in the car. See their pics here:

Ranbir Kapoor after meeting Anand Pandit.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted in their car.

Alia and Ranbir share a laugh.

Alia and Ranbir recently returned from New York where they were visiting his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Rishi is getting treated for cancer since September last year in the city. Neetu shared pictures of the whole family with Alia from their dinner with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya.

Earlier this year, Neetu shared a heartfelt post for Alia and Ranbir, congratulating them on their big win at an award function. Ranbir won the Best Actor award for his performance in Sanju while Alia bagged the Best Actress trophy for her work in Raazi, and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor couldn’t be more proud.

Showering the duo with love, she posted a picture of her son with Alia from Filmfare Awards. In the photo, the two were looking at each other while on stage with their respective trophies.

Alia and Ranbir are also working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and will release next year.

