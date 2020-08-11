Amit Sadh: When I say no to a project, it’s with humility, not arrogance

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:21 IST

In a career spanning almost two decades, actor Amit Sadh has never been hesitant in turning down a project which he doesn’t like, even if in case it ends up rubbing someone the wrong way. Indeed, he doesn’t believe in going around or announcing such decision either.

“It’s the way you look at it. When I say no, there’s never news about it in the media. I don’t go or just message someone ‘I just said no’. When I turn down, I’m not saying no to that person or my capability of doing it, but my lack of understanding. It comes from a positive place. If my boxes are not being ticked, then I say no with humility, not out of arrogance,” explains the 37-year-old.

However, Sadh is quick to add, “When I say haath jod ke ki samajh nahi aaya, then after that, there is this arrogance about me. Post that, if there is anything, phir aa jaao!”

So being the one who doesn’t mince words and believes in straight talk, hasn’t it been difficult to not just navigate nit succeed in an industry, known moire for its diplomatic ways?

“I don’t believe in navigation, you do that when you get stuck. And you also become dependent on it, and it might show the wrong route, I want to create my own path. There are people who will understand me and give me work, thank you. Then there will be people who don’t understand me, thank you, nothing against you. You have to learn the art of contentment, and giving up does not mean you are a loser,” says the actor, who is recently seen in four projects on OTT platforms — web series Breathe season 2, Avrodh and films Yaara and Shakuntala Devi.

And no wonder, Sadh, has nothing but gratitude for his fans, who he credits for all is success.

“The journey has been like a nice highway with potholes, good bad, ups and downs. I have no regrets or complaints. If there is anyone I want to thank, it’s my fans, and the people who loved me selflessly, irrespective of if I am on OTT platforms, or plays. I attribute my survival till now to my fans,” he signs off.

