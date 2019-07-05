Amitabh Bachchan films Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 promo as crew flies to Lucknow. See pics

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, also filmed a promo for his popular TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati in the city. Touted to be a comedy, Gulabo Sitabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

A Mid Day report claimed the teaser will be aired by July 6 and the upcoming 11th season of the game show will kick off in August. “The initial plan was to shoot the promo at Film City. But when the channel and the producers realised that Big B could not take time off from the Lucknow leg, they decided to take the first available flight to the city. The promo was shot on Monday. It is a light-hearted concept that sees Bachchan share the frame with a Lucknow-based contestant and several locals,” it quoted a source as saying.

Amitabh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Amitabh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Amitabh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

The source also revealed how Big B shuffled between the two projects. “He shot for the film’s sequences in the morning, after which he reported to the show’s set,” the source told the tabloid.

Amitabh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

The actor also wrote about it on his blog. “And another day cometh to an end .. a day off from the prosthetics on legal account , but driven by work on another prospect .. the KBC promo .. that shall al begin by August 1st week ..till the morrow and the back to the grind of GS .. Gulabo Sitabo ..the greens shall be reduced to the actual set .. modern day filming conducts itself thus.”

Recently, Amitabh shared pictures from his makeup van where he revealed how he gets ready for his new look for Gulabo Sitabo everyday on the sets. He plays a landlord to Ayushmann’s character.

Also read: Allu Arjun’s vanity van gets a major upgrade and it looks breathtaking. See pics here

T 3215 -

- इस रूप को बनाने में ३ घंटे लगते हैं प्रतिदिन , और ऐसे हालात होते हैं , जहाँ ये बनाया जाता है pic.twitter.com/JoNTFFCkYn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 4, 2019

Registrations for participating in the show opened in May this year. Amitabh started prepping for the new season in March. “So prep for ‘KBC’ starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year,” Amitabh wrote on his blog. The actor has been a part of the show for nine seasons. He also talked about his association with the game show.

“Its 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a life time that was given a lifeline by you,” he wrote. The 76-year-old actor said he has started shooting for the introduction and initiation for the 11th season. “Hey (they) are calling me to record and shoot how to call you on KBC,” Big B wrote on his blog.

Last year, Assam’s Binita Jain won Rs 1 crore. She is a tuition teacher and her episode was aired in October. During KBC 9, no contestant claimed the Rs 7 crore award. Ananmika Majumdar, a social worker from Jharkhand, went home with Rs 1 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:04 IST