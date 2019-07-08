Amitabh Bachchan is blessed ‘to be getting an opportunity to work’ with young talent ‘filled with so much confidence and craft’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently shooting for Gulabo Sitabo, feels blessed to be working with new and fresh talents.

Amitabh, who will be seen sharing screen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo, tweeted, “The brilliance of the new and fresh talent that invades our hearts minds and admiration of the masses, each week end these days in our films is incredible... Young, fresh and filled with so much confidence and craft. Blessed to be getting an opportunity to work with them.”

T 3218 - The brilliance of the new and fresh talent that invades our hearts minds & admiration of the masses, each week end these days in our films is incredible .. young fresh & filled with so much confidence and craft .. blessed to be getting an opportunity to work with them pic.twitter.com/KMhHU6uey2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2019

He also wrote about working on the sets of Gulabo Sitabo on his blog: “But for the moment its work related and the continuous daily routine of those treacherous 4 hours on the prothetic chair for the ‘look’ to be exact .. and the streets of this crowded yet most accommodating city is a revelation .. most of the regions that I come across, despite the fact that I have visited the city often enough, is a revelation .. so much history and tradition resides about .. the culture, the ambience, food music, art work especially in the work on clothing .. everything filled with a sense of appreciation .. in time the heat wears off, the coolers set up on the sets are often not required .. for me its just that I have opportunity to see and spend time with the locals about .”

The 76-year-old will be seen with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy adventure Brahmastra. The actor is also starring in the Tamil film Uyarntha Manithan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

