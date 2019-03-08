Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 08, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Amitabh Bachchan says he ‘made a huge mistake’, apologises for posting pic wearing swimming trunks

Amitabh Bachchan had shared a throwback photo in which he was seen wearing swimming trunks.

bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2019 18:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Amitabh Bachchan,Amitabh Bachchan sorry,Amitabh Bachchan news
Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo in which he was wearing swimming trunks.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who often treats his fans to snapshots of some of his treasured memories by sharing photographs on social media, feels it was a “huge mistake” on his part to share one in which he was wearing swimming trunks.

Also read: Badla movie review

A month ago, Big B posted the photograph of himself on Instagram. He was seen in swimming trunks and sporting sunglasses. “... the beachcomber in Mauritius... my first visit in a delegation. What a moment, unforgettable! Moments later after this picture, went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don’t know the name.. guess it didn’t approve my outfit, “ he wrote on Twitter along with the image.

Recently during the promotions of his upcoming film, when he was asked to make a comment on the photograph, Big B said: “I made a huge mistake by uploading this photo. When I had gone to Mauritius for the first time, I went for swimming and there was a person who took a photo with me. Recently, he sent me this photo to introduce himself to me. So I uploaded it by showing only myself and not him because I didn’t want him to get any limelight. Photo daalne ke baad mujhe badi gaali padi, “ quipped the actor.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 18:32 IST

tags

more from bollywood