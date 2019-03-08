Amitabh Bachchan says he ‘made a huge mistake’, apologises for posting pic wearing swimming trunks

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who often treats his fans to snapshots of some of his treasured memories by sharing photographs on social media, feels it was a “huge mistake” on his part to share one in which he was wearing swimming trunks.

A month ago, Big B posted the photograph of himself on Instagram. He was seen in swimming trunks and sporting sunglasses. “... the beachcomber in Mauritius... my first visit in a delegation. What a moment, unforgettable! Moments later after this picture, went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don’t know the name.. guess it didn’t approve my outfit, “ he wrote on Twitter along with the image.

Recently during the promotions of his upcoming film, when he was asked to make a comment on the photograph, Big B said: “I made a huge mistake by uploading this photo. When I had gone to Mauritius for the first time, I went for swimming and there was a person who took a photo with me. Recently, he sent me this photo to introduce himself to me. So I uploaded it by showing only myself and not him because I didn’t want him to get any limelight. Photo daalne ke baad mujhe badi gaali padi, “ quipped the actor.

