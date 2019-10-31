Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan’s childhood pic is cuteness overload. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:55 IST

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 21st birthday on October 30 and many of her colleagues wished her on her special day. Among those who wished her was designer Nandita Mahtani. The latter posted a cute childhood picture of Ananya in the company of her best friend, Suhana Khan.

Sharing the picture, Nandita wrote: “Happy birthday gorgeous girl @ananyapanday love you.” In the picture, three girls -- Ananya, Suhana and a third girl -- are seen posing with Nandita. While Ananya is dressed in a bight red shirt and a pair of jeans, Suhana can be seen in a shiny pink jacket. The picture got a lot of comments from Ananya and her family. Ananya was overwhelmed to see it and wrote “Misssssing u’. Her mother Bhavna left a number of black heart emojis while dad Chunky too left a bunch of heart emojis. Ananya’s aunt, Deanne Pandey too wrote: “So cute”; Sophie Choudry and Dino Morea also commented on the picture.

On her birthday, Ananya’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star kartik Aaryan posted a candid video of the two of them. In it, Ananya can be seen mouthing Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogue from Gully Boy. As the camera rolls, Kartik asks, “problem kya hai?” Replying, Ananya says, “Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na.”

A day before that, Ananya was spotted with her Pati Patni Aur Woh gang again, this time at a popular reality show promoting her film. Off the shoot, the team celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake.

Also read: Salman Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan for saving woman from fire: ‘Hero is someone who jumps into fire, puts it out, saves a life’

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, where she co-starred with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Ananya has often said how it was her dream to become an actor. Posting a picture from mentor Karan Johar’s Diwali puja, she wrote a caption that reflected the same sentiment. She said: “everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more @karanjohar @dharmamovies @punitdmalhotra a very happy and blessed Diwali indeed #ForeverGrateful.”

Ananya also has a film called Khali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 11:55 IST