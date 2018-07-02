Anil Kapoor on children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan: They are not trying to follow me

This sibling duo has had an extremely fruitful partnership so far. After Aisha (2010) and Khoobsurat (2014), Anil Kapoor’s daughters Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor recently teamed up to deliver their third hit in a row, Veere Di Wedding. And their father is proud that his daughters are doing a great job. “Whether a film does well or not is a completely different matter. Some will do well and others won’t. But what’s important is that this film, Veere Di Wedding, mein dum hai. They -- Sonam and Rhea -- know their job. All three, including son Harshvardhan Kapoor, are trying to do something new and out-of-the-box. They are daring, gutsy and not doing run-of-the-mill stuff,” he says.

Adding that his children aren’t trying to copy their father, Anil says they aren’t afraid about what people will say. “They are working in their own style. Be it Rhea as a producer/stylist or Sonam and Harsh as actors, I am happy that they know their work. They have a standing of their own. Till date, I haven’t had to make or plan a film for them. They always get work from elsewhere. It’s not as if I launched my son or daughter. Even I haven’t worked in any of my home productions till date. We have given money to others from our own pocket (smiles),” he says.

However, Anil admits that he and his wife Sunita are always there to guide their kids “in every which way”. He says, “After all, we are parents, so we have to be there for them,” says the Race 3 actor, adding that his intentions have always been “positive and correct”. “That’s why God has given me everything. Jab neeyat saaf hoti hai and you work hard, God blesses you. Salim saab (Khan; Salman Khan’s father) told me something very nice: ‘Beimaani ke raaste mein fayyda hi faayda hai par manzil aapko sirf imaandaari ke rastein mein milegi’. Money and stardom will come and go, but no one can take away the passion, your hard work and talent,” the actor says.