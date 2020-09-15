Anshula is taking care of Arjun Kapoor after his Covid-19 diagnosis, dad Boney Kapoor is ‘very proud’

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is in the care of his sister Anshula Kapoor. Their father, Boney Kapoor, tweeted that he was proud of her for juggling between work and family responsibilities so well.

“Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind,” the producer wrote on Twitter.

On September 6, Arjun shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram. In a statement, he said that he was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine, as advised by doctors and authorities.

“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun,” he wrote.

Earlier, in April, Arjun partnered with Anshula’s online fundraising platform Fankind and non-profit organisation Give India to raise funds for daily wage workers hit by the pandemic. He went on a virtual date with five lucky winners and raised money to feed the families of 300 daily wage workers for a month.

Arjun was supposed to resume shooting for Kaashvie Nair’s cross-border love story with Rakul Preet Singh, but the shoot has been put on hold due to his diagnosis. The film also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in special appearances.

Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film will go on floors by the end of this year.

