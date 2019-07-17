Anupam Kher on Shah Rukh Khan’s decision to take a break from films: ‘It is a good decision, sometimes it helps to reinvent yourself’

Remember actor Anupam Kher high-fiving Shah Rukh Khan with ‘O Potchi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola’ when the latter fails in college, in this epic scene from the iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)? This reel life scene remains one of the most endearing father-son moments on the silver screen, till date. And it was improvised by both the actors on the sets.

Cut to 2019, SRK who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero (2018) has revealed that he is taking a sabbatical to spend quality time with his family and kids. And now, Kher has shared that his interaction with his onscreen son is far from their onscreen camaraderie and has been more via social media of late. “We don’t talk to each other regularly,” Kher tells us, and adds, “In fact, we have conversations more through social media than in personal life.”

Khan had recently said in an interview, “I have no film with me right now. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months... But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to.. Even my kids are in their college stage...So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

Awaiting the release of his autobiography, Kher, however, lauds Khan’s call to take a break. “It’s a good decision to take. Sometimes, it helps you reinvent yourself,” says the actor, who was seen in The Accidental Prime Minister earlier this year.

Although Kher isn’t able to keep in touch with everyone he has worked with in the past, he says there are a lot of people he would surely like to meet again and reconnect with. “There are certain relationships in life and in films; when you’re not working together, you don’t meet [each other] so often. It’s like a pause button on a tape recorder. It starts from where you had left it. So, I am sure once I meet Shah Rukh [Khan], I don’t have to start all over again. We can meet.. I would love to meet everybody. There are so many people I’d like to meet,” he says.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 10:50 IST