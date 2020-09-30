e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anupria Goenka on extending support to Anurag Kashyap: I’ve great respect for him both as director and human being

Anupria Goenka on extending support to Anurag Kashyap: I’ve great respect for him both as director and human being

Actor Anupria Goenka says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been courageously and unflinchingly vocal about many human issues, risking his personal interests and safety.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:33 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Anupria Goenka and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap worked together in the web series Sacred Games.
Actor Anupria Goenka and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap worked together in the web series Sacred Games.
         

Anupria Goenka feels the sanctity of the empowering #metoo movement should be maintained given the way it provides justice to those who has been wronged. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kasahyap was accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh. And, Goenka, is among those who extended support to Kashyap.

In a long twitter thread, she addressed the vilification of Bollywood and wrote how Kashyap is an “ardent advocate of human rights” and “women empowerment”. “I’ve great respect for Anurag, both as a director and a human being. He advocates human rights, talks against fascism, supports the idea of women having agency and choice, and it all reflects in his work and his everyday functioning as well. Strong, super talented and fiercely outspoken women (who’ve worked with him and are ‘outsiders’ as well) have come out in his support. That must stand for something,” says Goenka, who collaborated with Kashyap in web series Sacred Games.

View this post on Instagram

I had a very very long and most rewarding association with Rajeev Ravi .. we started with Gulaal & last we did was Mukkabaaz..there was this unspoken trust and communication and dependability .. we didn’t talk much but we had a rhythm .. he made me look good. He had this overwhelming need to tell a lot of stories ,make his own films & has been doing that. Post him was a void and I worked with lots of very good cinematographers, who made my film look great but then I met @sylvesterfonseca .Thanks to @smrutikapanigrahi . She was the one who told me to meet him. First time we collaborated was #Luststories . I didn’t have a script. I told him we will take it as we go along. I don’t go for recce,find it a waste of time & my energy,I also don’t get involved in much prep , I trust my team ,my production designer and I put things in script. That’s not the way most people work but I do , and it works for me. It allows my collaborators to bring in the extra. For lust stories I remember that I came to see the location once only because it was a first for Silver and then we had a chat, I said you figure. And we started shoot, no script, we started improvising with @radhikaofficial , it went so smooth, without a hiccup.. we also didn’t talk much. We went from lust stories to the remaining schedule of Sacred Games season 1, then Manmarziyaan, SG2, Choked, Ghost stories, and another unnamed film.. we just haven’t stopped. Feels like I have again found that unspoken trust, dependability. An equal collaborator . He takes the calls that I find tiresome , he makes it look good . I don’t feel the void anymore . We both sit and talk sometimes about Rajeev but then we rarely talk except when we are having our single malts. Another friend for life . And partner in crime . Thank you @sylvesterfonseca . Also his team 7.8.9. Pradeep Pashte Rajesh Paliwal, Beenu Thomas . The lights men. Pradeep took time to adapt to how we work . In the moment . But now we have a rhythm and together we all dance very well. Our set is like a carnival , like an annual Ball,these are the people that make it possible. P.S. there are more to come . It’s just that lazy @khamkhaphotoartist has to dig more.

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on

The 33-year-old actor adds that the #metoo has done a lot of good, so it is our joint responsibility to protect its purity. “False accusations will derail and discredit the movement. I hope we don’t let it wither away,” she continues, “I totally stand with Anurag Kashyap. He has been so courageously and unflinchingly vocal about so many human issues, risking his personal interests and safety even. He, in fact, empowers the women around him.”

 

Goenka strongly objects to social media trials, and says there is so much “noise, negativity, name calling going on”, which is more about demeaning each other than resolving anything. “There are so many pertinent issues such as the farmers’ bills, growing unemployment, rise in domestic abuse, doctors’ deaths, Covid rise, floods… Instead of talking about the real issues, we’re focusing on a few already thriving individuals, their habits, WhatsApp chats, airport transfers, etc.,” she says.

The actor feels we need to give “each other respect and let a sensible dialogue” happen. “With so much misery pre-existing during the pandemic, now more than ever, we need to spread positivity. If you want to address the drugs issue, attack the cause. Stop the supply and give solutions and ask for action. We should use our time and energy right. These are not just film industry-centric but nationwide problems,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

top news
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31
RR vs KKR Live: Steve Smith faces Pat Cummins challenge
RR vs KKR Live: Steve Smith faces Pat Cummins challenge
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In