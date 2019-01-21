Anushka Sharma doesn’t need Instagram filters, posts new pic from New Zealand

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture from New Zealand on Instagram and Twitter. The actor is in the country with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who will lead the Indian cricket team against the Black Caps.

The picture shows Anushka sitting on a park bench, wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket over white pants and black T-shirt. The actor’s hair is windswept, and she titled the post, “No filter needed.”

Anushka and Virat touched down in New Zealand recently, where video footage showed them being welcomed with loud cheers.

Anushka had also accompanied her husband on India’s tour of Australia. She had shared pictures from their time in the country, where they spent New Year’s. They took time off after India’s historic win by catching matches at the ongoing Australian Open. Both posted pictures from the Open, and Virat also shared a picture of the couple with tennis legend Roger Federer. “What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful,” he captioned the series of pictures.

Anushka’s latest release, Zero, was one of 2018’s biggest financial disappointments. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf, and directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero received mixed reviews and failed to recoup its Rs 200 crore budget. Rai recently defended the film, saying that he isn’t disappointed because the film stayed true to his vision.

