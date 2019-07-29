Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: ‘When we’re together, the world ceases to exist’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:38 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has said that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli understands her completely. She says the two shared the same bond when they were dating each other as well.

Anushka appears on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s August issue. She shared the magazine cover and pictures from the shoot on Instagram and talked about Virat in an accompanying interview with the magazine.

Talking about her married life she said, “I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he’s my family.”

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Anushka had opened up about getting married at 29. “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s five-tier birthday cake cost Rs 3.5 lakh, was Nick Jonas’ idea

On the magazine cover, Anushka is seen in a black thigh-high slit dress with nude stilettos, beach waves, and nude makeup. The magazine termed the looks of the actor as ‘Bowled Over.’

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 19:21 IST