Arjun Kapoor thanks Rishi Kapoor for making him, Malaika Arora feel at home, says ‘your fight against this disease has been so inspiring’

Actor Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora recently returned from their long New York vacation, during which they met veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, actor Neetu Singh too. The Panipat actor took to Twitter to thank the couple for hosting them in New York with a special message.

Arjun wrote: “Thank you for having us n giving us the feeling of being home... ur fight back against this disease has been so so so inspiring...now we can’t wait to see both of you back in mumbai very very soon...” He complimented Rishi for bravely fighting the ‘disease’ (he did not name it) and added that they were anxiously awaiting Rishi and Neetu’s return to Mumbai.

Arjun and Malaika flew off to New York, days before his birthday on June 26. Through their holiday, the actors kept posting pictures and videos from their stay there, much to the delight of their fans.

While in the past the couple has shied away for posting anything about each other, this time it was different. Wishing Arjun on his birthday, Malaika had shared their throwback picture, reportedly from an earlier holiday in Bali, and had written: “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.” Couple of days later, Arjun put a picture of Malaika covering his face with a red heart-shaped bag and wrote how “she has my heart... literally”.

Rishi, meanwhile, has been preparing for his return to Mumbai for a while now. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, he had mentioned that he was trying to return to Mumbai by August, in time for his birthday in September. He had said, “Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.”

The report also quoted a source as saying: “He is 100% cancer-free, and under the doctors’ observation for the time being. He is staying at a private apartment and enjoying life in the Big Apple. Being a cricket buff, he is also following the on-going cricket World Cup in England and keeps discussing the results of the matches with his friends in India.” On July 4, Neetu had shared a picture of the couple with cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

Rishi Kapoor had left for the US for treatment in September last year. He had made an announcement on Twitter that he would be away for some health treatment, without disclosing the exact nature of the disease for which he was seeking treatment.

