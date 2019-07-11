Arjun Patiala’s song Sachiyan Mohabbatan: Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh romance in this ode to true love

After dropping two dance numbers back-to-back, makers of Arjun Patiala have come up with a ‘compulsory love song’ titled Sachiya Mohabbatan.With Diljit Dosanjh singing for Kriti Sanon, the two-minute seven-second track shows a cute evolving love story between a police inspector and a journalist.

The melodious track also has Punjabi lyrics adding the perfect twist to the number.In the video, Diljit and Kriti are enjoying bike rides through lush green farms and sharing romantic moments in a village set-up.Seen in a desi avatar, Kriti looks like the perfect punjabi kudi with the singer-actor Diljit by her side.

Sachet Tandon has given voice to the lyrics by Priya Saraiya and the music is by Sachin-Jigar. The Udta Punjab actor shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “Mohabbat aisi ke dil mein bas jaaye! (Such love that sticks to the heart)”.

Previously, Arjun Patiala’s song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda was released on July 3. The song featured Sunny Leone along with Diljit.The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and composed by Sachin Jigar. The trailer of the film was also released on June 20.

Arjun Patiala is Diljit’s second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab.The film also stars Varun Sharma.Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

