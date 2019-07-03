Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda: Sunny Leone is here to break hearts as she dances with Diljit Dosanjh

A new song from Diljit Dosanjh’s Arjun Patiala is out. Titled Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda, the song features actor Sunny Leone alongwith the Punjabi singer-actor and Varun Sharma.

Composed by Sachin Jigar, the party song has been sung by Guru Randhawa. Benny Dayal has chipped in with the vocals in Arabic.

Sharing the song, Sunny tweeted, “Decent mundas, beware! Here’s #CrazyHabibiVSDecentMunda from #ArjunPatiala: http://bit.ly/CrazyHabibiVsDecentMunda …” The song shows the stars in a discothèque, enjoying their time as Diljit is seen smitten by Sunny.

Talking about the film, Diljit had earlier told PTI, “I never approach comedy thinking ‘I know it all.’ Comedy is tough. To make people laugh is not easy. Written material, the story and situation matter a lot. In Punjabi films I do give me inputs. In Hindi not really. “I don’t have that much control in Hindi language, in Punjabi I can say a particular dialogue will sound funnier if we tweak it. In Hindi I just follow. I’ve never done a comedy in this space. I thought I should give it a try. Maddock has made some fantastic films too. All it takes is two minutes for me to say yes or no to a script. I had to do this one the moment I heard it.”

Arjun Patiala stars Kriti Sanon and Neeru Bajwa alongside Diljit and Varun. Directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Maddock Films, the film is set to hit theatres on July 26. Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit will be seen as a cop in story set in a small-town and is being called a quirky romantic-comedy.

