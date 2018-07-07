Aryan Khan returns to Instagram after 7 months to warn anyone who messes with brother AbRam

No fangirls, Aryan Khan has not abandoned you. The Bollywood star kid made a comeback on Instagram after seven months with the cutest picture you could imagine, on Friday.

Aryan, whose last post on the image-sharing website was made in December 2017, features baby brother AbRam in his first picture of the year. The brothers are seen on their vacation around Europe with their family, striking a cool pose together. “Nobody lays a hand on my brother,” Aryan captioned the bright new photo clicked in Naples, Italy.

His fans also couldn’t help but fawn over the adorable photo and caption. “OMG!!!......this is so cute...,” wrote a fan. “Nice pic!! GOD BLESS YOU nd abram!!,” commented another.

Aryan’s mom, Gauri Khan, also shared a cute picture of her two sons with their father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, from Barcelona, Spain. “Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona,” she captioned the photo. She also shared a picture of her daughter Suhana from France. Check out pictures from their vacation:

Aryan, Gauri and Shah Rukh were recently seen together in their best wedding outfits at the Ambani bash to celebrate Isha and Akash Ambani’s engagements. The family posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the Ambani residence in Mumbai. Check out their pics:

