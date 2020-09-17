e-paper
Avinash Tiwary: If one fears stepping out, it's best not to resume work with that mindset

Avinash Tiwary: If one fears stepping out, it’s best not to resume work with that mindset

Actor Avinash Tiwary believes that shooting is a “team game” and one must only resume when all parties are up for it.

bollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:31 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Avinash Tiwary was recently seen in web film, Bulbbul.
Actor Avinash Tiwary was recently seen in web film, Bulbbul.
         

With shoots of TV, films and web series having resumed, it’s safe to say that normalcy has slowly crept in our lives as well as the entertainment industry amid this pandemic. But, there are still many who are yet to step out for shoots right at this moment and actor Avinash Tiwary feels there should be no judgments about them.

“By October I am hoping things would be slightly better from what it is right now, plus people would have learnt from those who are working right now. We can learn from their mistakes and make sure that we get everything right. But there should be no judgments about those that don’t resume,” shares Tiwary. 
The Laila Majnu (2018) actor believes that shooting is a “team game”, one must only resume when all parties are up for it.

“It is very important that people feel safe. If you have a fear of stepping out to work, you may not be able to give your best. Then that is not the best mindset to resume work. Those things should be taken care of and work should resume only when everyone in the team is highly spirited to go back to work. Everyone should feel up for it,” the actor explains.

During the lockdown, Tiwary was able to showcase his work in the form of web film, Bulbbul and he’s happy with the response to it, while also batting for OTT releases over theatricals.

“Bigger films have power hold on cinema halls. The biggest of the film release in 4000- 4500 screens. My film Laila Majnu released in just about 400-500 screens, the reach of a cinema hall is anyway very less. On OTTs, all the films go and reach out to everyone, to subscribers to the platforms. Until that point stars get the audiences to the cinema hall, now it is the story and the quality of the film that get people to watch it. Films become bigger than the stars,” he concludes.

