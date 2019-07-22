Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because you are not preaching’

From a virile sperm donor in Vicky Donor to a person suffering from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savdhan, and from a blind musician in AndhaDhun to an idealistic cop in Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his range has an actor. He is now all set to take his game to the next level, and impress the audience playing a homosexual man in the upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann has said it is important that a film based on gay rights be made in the commercial mainstream space. “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an important film in the commercial mainstream space. It is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because that way you are not preaching the converted,” Ayushmann said, adding: “You are probably talking to those who have biases against towards homosexuals. We have to reach to the lowest common denominator. They need to watch the film and realise how important it is to give gay people their rights.”

The 34-year-old actor will play a prematurely balding man in Bala. “It’s a great shift. Bala has romance, but it highlights a different issue (baldness). (It is an issue) that 50 per cent men deal with after 30. It’s a prevalent subject and (I wonder) how we missed it till now. After all, we have tackled subjects such as sperm donation, body shaming and aging pregnant parents. Baldness is among the most common issues, so I am glad I am doing it right now,” Ayushmann added.

It has been seven years in the Hindi film industry for Ayushmann and he credits all his films for helping him evolve. “Every single film has helped me discover myself and also set a new benchmark. I am glad to get such subjects. At the same time, in these seven years I have got the validation that people are accepting my choices. This gives me more courage to go with my intuition. I am in a happy space now,” he said.

About his priority while selecting a role, he said: “I always keep (the film’s) story before of me (as an actor). The stories of the characters I am portraying now are different, charismatic and real. They are commercial in their own way. I am glad I have reached this space and I hope it continues,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

