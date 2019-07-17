Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s Twitter and Instagram profiles have been hacked. The Bharat director took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and said that pictures and messages were being sent randomly from his accounts.

“Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked, randomly sending messages and pictures. Already reported. Will tweet once it’s fixed,” he wrote.

Social media profiles of celebrities such as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Adnan Sami have also been hacked previously.

Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked , randomly sending messages and pictures . Already reported . Will tweet once it’s fixed . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2019

On Amitabh Bachchan’s profile hackers pinned a tweet, which read, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”



They also changed the display picture of Amitabh to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Adnan’s account was also allegedly hacked by the same group that got into senior Bachchan’s account.

Actor Amrita Rao’s account was also recently hacked. She told The Times of India in an interview that it all happened when she clicked a suspicious link that was sent to her in her Twitter DMs by a media house.

“Seven days ago, my Twitter account was hacked. I have my social media team, which looks at the technical aspects. I got a DM (direct message) from a well-known media house, saying that they wanted to print an article about me and they want my approval for the same. The link looked authentic, so my team clicked on it and that is how it all started,” Amrita said.

