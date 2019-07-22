Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Students seek ban on show, question host Nagarjuna’s silence as PIL seeks censorship

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is now facing protests from students as he opened the third season of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu amidst allegations of sexual harassment against the producers. A group of Osmania University students on Saturday staged protest at the residence of Nagarjuna, demanding a ban on the show.

Raising slogans against the Telugu star, the protestors, who had questioned Nagarjuna’s silence over the allegations made by two female contestants against the show organisers, tried to lay siege to his house in posh Jubliee Hills. Police arrested the students and shifted them to Jubliee Hills police station.

Nagarjuna is stepping in the shoes of Nani and Jr NTR to host the latest season of Big Boss Telugu. The show landed in trouble following allegations of sexual harassment against the local coordinators. The protestors wondered how Nagarjuna can host a show which has insulted women.

News anchor-turned-actor Gayatri Gupta and journalist Swetha Reddy have lodged complaints with police that local organisers of the show sought sexual favours from them. They alleged that four coordinators of the show denied them entry into the show since they had refused to oblige them.

Hyderabad police have registered a case against four members of the reality show.

Advocate K. Jagadishwar Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court, seeking a stay on the show. He also wanted the TV shows such as Bigg Boss to be subjected to censorship on the lines of film censorship and certification. The PIL is likely to be heard next week.

