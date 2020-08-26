e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu and Suniel Shetty offer condolences as their former secretary, Jatin Rajguru, dies

Bipasha Basu and Suniel Shetty offer condolences as their former secretary, Jatin Rajguru, dies

Jatin Rajguru, who had worked as a secretary to several top Bollywood celebrities, is no more. he has worked with Bipasha Basu, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sunny Deol, among others.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bipasha Basu mourned the loss of her former secretary, Jatin Rajguru.
Bipasha Basu mourned the loss of her former secretary, Jatin Rajguru.
         

Jatin Rajguru, former secretary to Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty, has died. The news was shared on Twitter by trade analyst Atul Mohan.

“#SadNews #JatinRajguru has left for his heavenly abode! He was among the most sought after secretaries. Over a period, he handled the work of @iamsunnydeol, @SunielVShetty, #DivyaBharti, #Tabu, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, @AftabShivdasani, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @bipsluvurself and many more,” he wrote.

 

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Jatin’s office at Dakshina Park at Juhu Circle was always crowded with a variety of producers in attendance. He was easily approachable and soft-spoken. Our prayers with the family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. #RIPJatinRajguru.”

 

Also read | Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sandip Ssingh is not Dawood Ibrahim

Bipasha quoted the tweet and offered condolences. “Jatin Ji RIP,” she wrote, along with a folded hands emoji. Suniel shared a photo of Jatin and wrote, “RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u !!!,” followed by a heart emoji.

 

 

 

Riteish Deshmukh also remembered him and wrote on Twitter, “RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In