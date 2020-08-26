Bipasha Basu and Suniel Shetty offer condolences as their former secretary, Jatin Rajguru, dies

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:02 IST

Jatin Rajguru, former secretary to Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty, has died. The news was shared on Twitter by trade analyst Atul Mohan.

“#SadNews #JatinRajguru has left for his heavenly abode! He was among the most sought after secretaries. Over a period, he handled the work of @iamsunnydeol, @SunielVShetty, #DivyaBharti, #Tabu, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, @AftabShivdasani, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @bipsluvurself and many more,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Jatin’s office at Dakshina Park at Juhu Circle was always crowded with a variety of producers in attendance. He was easily approachable and soft-spoken. Our prayers with the family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. #RIPJatinRajguru.”

Jatin's office at Dakshina Park at Juhu Circle was always crowded with a variety of producers in attendance. He was easily approachable and soft-spoken. Our prayers with the family🙏. May his soul rest in eternal peace. #RIPJatinRajguru — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 26, 2020

Bipasha quoted the tweet and offered condolences. “Jatin Ji RIP,” she wrote, along with a folded hands emoji. Suniel shared a photo of Jatin and wrote, “RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u !!!,” followed by a heart emoji.

RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u !!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/n9mqKMEqfJ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 26, 2020

RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer. https://t.co/WXdjc1eH0I — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 26, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh also remembered him and wrote on Twitter, “RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer.”

