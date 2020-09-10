BMC exempts Kangana Ranaut from home quarantine, actor to leave Mumbai on Sept 14

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:01 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exempted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said.

Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC’s demolition of ‘illegal’ structures at her bungalow, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Also see | Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah shares emotional birthday wish for him: ‘Love you and miss you’. See pics

A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. “Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the ‘short-term visitor category’,” the officer told PTI.

According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more