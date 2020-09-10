e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / BMC exempts Kangana Ranaut from home quarantine, actor to leave Mumbai on Sept 14

BMC exempts Kangana Ranaut from home quarantine, actor to leave Mumbai on Sept 14

Kangana Ranaut was exempted from the 14-day home quarantine mandate by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. She will leave Mumbai on September 14, according to an official.

bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Samrudhi Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Samrudhi Ghosh
Press Trust of India
Kangana Ranaut was exempted from home quarantine under the ‘short-term visitor’ category.
Kangana Ranaut was exempted from home quarantine under the ‘short-term visitor’ category.
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exempted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said.

Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC’s demolition of ‘illegal’ structures at her bungalow, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

 

Also see | Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah shares emotional birthday wish for him: ‘Love you and miss you’. See pics

A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. “Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the ‘short-term visitor category’,” the officer told PTI.

According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In