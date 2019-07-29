Boney Kapoor on Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s relationship rumours: ‘I respect my daughter and her friendship with him’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:41 IST

Rumours of romantic relationship between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been in the air ever since they made their Bollywood debut last year with Dhadak. From being spotted together at dinner parties to talking about each other with great affection in interviews, fans and tabloids found hints of romance in everything.

Now, Janhvi’s father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor has reacted to the rumours. Talking to SpotBoye.com, Boney said, “Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan.”

Earlier, Janvhi was asked if her dad Boney screens all the dates she has. Janhvi said, “Yes, except I don’t have many dates because dad believes...(no boy) is good enough for me.” When asked how Ishaan did in this screening, Janhvi blushed while saying, ”huh?” She later added, “Dad thinks Ishaan is a lovely actor and a nice boy. That’s all he thinks.”

Janhvi and Ishaan recently celebrated one year of Dhadak. Both of them took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pics from the film’s sets. The pics featured him and Janhvi dressed as their characters Parthavi Singh and Madhukar Bagla. “Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours,” he captioned the pics.

Referring to his debut film as the ‘most prized memories’ Ishaan wrote, “Thank you to karanjohar shashankkhaitan janhvikapoor who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film’s heart would not beat as it did.” Dhadak, which was a remake of Marathi hit Sairat, raked in Rs. 8.71 crore on its opening day and crossed the Rs.100 crore mark within 10 days.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 18:41 IST