CBI probe request by Bihar accepted in Sushant Singh Rajput case, industry reacts

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:48 IST

In what has come as a major relief for fans and family of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14, the Centre has accepted the Bihar government’s request to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Union of India has in principle accepted the request by Bihar to have a CBI probe,” Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court, during hearing of a plea by Rajput’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, to transfer the case registered by his family in Patna, Bihar, to Mumbai. Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the SC for a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of Rajput, saying that both deaths were linked.

Reacting to the decision of a CBI probe into his death, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, tweeted: “CBI it is!!! JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry”.

Here’s what some people in the film industry have to say:

RAVEENA TANDON, actor- I believe it’s an important and progressive step which will ultimately take us closer to the truth. There have been several theories around Sushant’s demise, hence it’s high time this mystery gets resolved. Besides his fans and well-wishers, even as an industry, we must know the truth. We support his family and can truly understand their grief and pain. I’ve been a fan of his work and am confident that the truth shall prevail

ADHYAYAN SUMAN, actor- It’s an absolutely big victory for the entire nation, and people the world over who loved him. They have been continuously fighting since the beginning. To be very honest, I am just one part of it, my father (Shekhar Suman) has been there from the beginning, talking continuously about it. I hope that with the CBI enquiry now, it comes out rightly. We don’t want any other Sushant Singh (case) ever happening. It breaks my heart, the least we can do is get justice.

SAMIR SONI, actor- CBI investigation should happen, and the truth should come out. There have been issues between the police, and so many theories coming out, so like anybody else, I have also been following that. My reaction is that of any lay man- to find out what happened.

HANSAL MEHTA, filmmaker- Finally the investigation will be conducted by one agency. It is not about the investigation, which must go on and thoroughly at that, my problem is the witch hunt in the media. It is not about finding the truth but shaming and naming people.

DIVYA DUTTA, actor- Whatever it takes to unearth the truth. We should find the truth and what happened to Sushant

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI, filmmaker- I feel that an unbiased investigation is conducted by the CBI as it has been two months now and Mumbai police isn’t telling us clearly about what happened. Sushant’s death is mysterious and it seems like there as foul play. I think there is a nexus between vested interests. And now the truth has to come out.

SHEKHAR SUMAN, actor- I am very happy and I was absolutely sure about this decision. When his fans said it doesn’t seem possible, I told them, ‘So many of you are fighting and it will happen’. You can sideline the truth but you can’t hide the truth for long. It is a huge victory and we will keep following the case till its end.

