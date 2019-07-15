Chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna, Neena Gupta to attend The Last Color’s special screening at UN headquarters in the US

Chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna will screen directorial debut, The Last Color, at The United Nations headquarters in New York, a press statement said.

The celebrity chef will attend the special screening alongwith his star Neena Gupta. Neena Gupta, said, “I am happy that the movie has gained so much appreciation and is being shown at various film festivals. As an actor, nothing is more important than being appreciated for the work you do. I am really looking forward to this special screening.”

The film is about the Supreme Court order against the decades-old tradition of widows not playing Holi in Vrindaavan. The film’s first look was revealed at the Cannes Film Festival this year and has since travelled around the globe to various film festivals including New York Indian Film Festival 2019, Atlanta India International Film Festival, El Gouna Film Festival, Egypt, Indo-German International Film Festival, New York Indian Film Festival 2019, Indie Meme Film Festival and Annual Dallas International Film Festival, among several others.

“We are super excited that our film is making a splash at all major international film festivals. It’s a milestone for us that the movie was screened at the United Nations Headquarters, NY. It has also reassured us of the faith and confidence we had placed in the project. The Last Color is a film that deals with universal themes around hope, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit and connects with audiences globally transcending all barriers”, exclaimed Khanna.

