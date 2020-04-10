Coronavirus lockdown: Salman Khan shares pics of closed mosque and graveyard, says ‘thank you for listening’

bollywood

Salman Khan has been living in isolation with his family at his Panvel farmhouse and has shared a post as he stepped out for presumably an important work. The actor was impressed to see deserted streets and the barriers put up by the authorities at places which could see public gatherings and took to Instagram to praise the people for their cooperation.

Sharing the two pictures on Twitter, Salman wrote, “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . . #IndiaFightsCorona.” While the first picture is of an empty street, the other shows entry to a graveyard being restricted by the authorities.

Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . .#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xjHXfWA8lX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2020

The actor had earlier celebrated the birthday of his nephew Ahil along with his entire family at the farmhouse. It was a small party which included all from his mother Salma, sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Salman has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers who have been affected by the 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread in the country. The actor started the process of transferring funds into the accounts of daily wage workers of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Wednesday.

A source close to Salman said the actor will continue to support the workers until the situation improves in the country. “We have started the process from Tuesday. We will be giving sufficient money to workers monthly, we will also give money next month and if the situation is still the same, we will continue to financially help the workers till it doesn’t return to normalcy,” the source said.

Meanwhile, his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was scheduled to release on May 22 is expected to be delayed. This will be for the first time in over a decade that ardent Salman fans will not see a release on Eid, a festival date which has been synonymous with the actor.

(With PTI inputs)

