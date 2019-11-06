Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh cute and hot, he says ‘rare compliment from wife, must be looking good today’

bollywood

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had yet another love-filled conversation on social media and it is the cutest thing you will read today. Ranveer did a Twitter live on Tuesday and Deepika commented on it, “Looking cute AND hot!” An elated Ranveer thanked his wife and said, “Thanks baby, wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today.”

Realizing the wife is watching his live video, Ranveer decided to steal a few moments from the fans and talk to her. “I’m happy to report to you that my badminton game is getting a lot better and soon I feel like I’ll have the ability to beat Deepika. Its difficult because she has a range of shots, her skills are really good, I’m working on my game. Deepu I challenge you to a match,” he said.

Deepika was quick to respond with an “Ok Bye.” Not one to take it as his defeat, Ranveer ignored the snark and thanked her for her time: “Ok bye baby, wow baby’s taken time out of her busy schedule to tune into my live, I’m honoured baby.”

Ranveer and Deepika will soon celebrate their first marriage anniversary. Next year, they will be seen for the fifth time together onscreen in ‘83. They have earlier worked in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat - and Homi Adajania’s Finding Fanny. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film – ‘83 – features Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi Dev. The film is based on the underdog victory of the Indian cricket team in the Cricket World Cup 1983.

Deepika also has Meghna Ghulzar’s Chhapaak slated for release in 2020. The film tells the story of an acid attack survivor. She stars in the film with Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the central role of Draupadi in a film that aims at retelling of the epic story of Mahabharat from the perspective of Draupadi. Deepika will also produce the film in collaboration with Madhu Mantena.

