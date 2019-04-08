Deepika Padukone shares pics from her workout routine, reveals how she stays physically and mentally fit

Actor Deepika Padukone shared pictures from her exercise routine, highlighting the importance of physical as well mental health on the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday. In the black and white pictures, she can be seen working hard in the gym.

Sharing the pics, she wrote: “Happy World Health Day! PS: physical & mental.” In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting on the floor, and in another, she is seen doing a stretching exercise. In the third picture Deepika works out with the rings. She is dressed simply in black sports top and a pair of gym tracks.

Deepika is known for her fit body and has particular interest in championing mental health. In early 2015, the actor came out with her struggle against depression. She had said that she needed medical help to deal with the crisis in her life. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said that despite winning laurels for her roles and the commercial success of her films in 2014, she was struggling with depression and anxiety.

“In early 2014, while I was being appreciated for my work, one morning, I woke up feeling different. A day earlier, I had fainted due to exhaustion; it was all downhill from there. I felt a strange emptiness in my stomach. I thought it was stress, so I tried to distract myself by focusing on work, and surrounding myself with people, which helped for a while. But the nagging feeling didn’t go away. My breath was shallow, I suffered from lack of concentration and I broke down often.”

In the said article, she went on to say how it was her mother Ujjala who noticed that all was not right. Together, they met her mother’s psychologist friend, Anna Chandy who concluded that Deepika had been suffering from anxiety and depression. Deepika has since been successful at fighting it and now runs an NGO called Live Love Laugh. She never misses a platform to speak about the issue and encourage others not to shy away from taking medical help.

After nearly a year’s break, Deepika has returned to work and is busy filming her upcoming film, Chhapaak, being directed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. The film, based on the life of acid attack survivor, Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal, also stars Vikrant Massey. Earlier this month, Deepika shared the first look from the film, which drew a lot of applause. The actor was in Delhi recently for the film’s shoot.

