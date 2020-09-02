Dia Mirza: Of course money is important, as it can help further many of the causes

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 12:36 IST

Besides being an actor and film producer, Dia Mirza is also an activist, actively involved with various causes round the year. Recently, she received a special mention by the Nelson Mandela Foundation for her work in nature conservation and vulnerable children protection. And the actor is naturally elated, for the late Nelson Mandela was her inspiration.

“It was just a sweet surprise. I had no idea and a mention just popped on my Twitter and it was just so sweet and wonderful. Sometimes surprises and recognitions such as these keep you going and keep you motivated. He was such a wonderful man and I admired him so much and the work that his family is continuing to do is so admirable,” shares Mirza.

This is so kind. And means so much 🙏🏻 Thank you. Have always admired Madiba and this is truly special @NelsonMandela 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/LJMbqIkBHt — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 24, 2020

Further shedding light on the special mention that she received, the actor says it is part of the campaign ‘Celebrate Women, While Women Are Alive’. Mirza says throughout the month they have been identifying the works of extraordinary women from across the globe.

“They’ve been running a campaign to talking about women and applauding and recognising all those who’ve been working towards global goals. These are also based on recommendations send to them from people. There must have been people who sent my name to them, that’s how it must have happened,” she explains.

Humbled by the recognition, Mirza says she’s able to do her bit and associate with many causes because it is driven for a place of passion and purpose.

“Somehow when you are passionate, it defines your purpose and it opens up things. I try not to be consumed by a capitalist approach and think about how much money I have to make. Of course money s important , it can help further many of the causes so many of them need funding as most of what I do is self-funded. I work for money but I don’t work only work for money,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more