Disha Patani says she lost her memory: ‘I couldn’t remember anything, I lost six months of my life’

Actor Disha Patani, rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff, often matches both dance steps and stunt moves with the Student of the Year 2 star. However, in the course of her gymnastics training, she once lost her memory, Disha has now revealed.

According to a report in Mid Day, Disha fell on her head and lost her memory while training on a concrete terrace floor. “I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything,” the tabloid quoted her as saying. Recently, she had injured herself while attempting to pull off a front salto (forward or backward body flip performed in a tucked position) for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

She further said, “I took to gymnastics three years ago. It’s always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20..When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

Last seen as a circus artiste in Bharat, Disha made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni The Untold Story and is now working on Malang.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:36 IST