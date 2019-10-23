Drive song Prem Pujari: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez outshine bride and groom at wedding, literally

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:23 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared another song from his upcoming Netflix production, Drive. Featuring leads Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the song Prem Pujari shows them take over the blingiest, shiniest wedding you’d have ever seen.

In the video, Sushant and Jacqueline are seen in shiny silver outfits. He is wearing a shimmery silver kurta with pyjamas and Jacqueline is wearing a silver satin sari. They are surrounded by a wedding party which is decked entirely in golden outfits, even the bride and the groom.

Sushant tries his best to woo Jacqueline in the song. While she knows all the tricks he has up his sleeve, she matches steps with him on the dance floor nonetheless. The quirky wedding ceremony shows the priest recite mantras in an interesting way. ‘Everybody say swaha,’ he says. Watch the video:

In the film, Sushant is seen as a Formula One test driver, Jacqueline is a member of the street race gang. Sushant pitches the idea of robbing the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Jacqueline, which leads to a power-packed heist.

Sushant will be seen sharing screen space with the Race 2 actor for the first time with Drive. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

After announcing Drive as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January, this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues. It will now open on Netflix on November 1.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:18 IST