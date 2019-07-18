Emraan Hashmi starts shooting for Ezra remake in Mauritius

Emraan Hashmi began shooting for horror film Ezra in Mauritius, the makers announced on Thursday.The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie of the same name, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of T-Series.“Our next project, #Ezra starring @emraanhashmi begins in Mauritius. Day one Mahurat shot of #Ezra. Directed by #JayKrishnan,” the tweet read.

Ezra will be directed by Jay Krishnan, who also helmed the 2017 original. A Panorama Studios Production, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Kishan Kumar and Abhishek Pathak. Ezra is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Why Cheat India which was directed by Soumik Sen, also starring Shreya Dhanwanthary as Nupur Dubey, Nupur Dubey as Satyendera Dubey Sattu, Shibani Bedi as Emraan Hashmi’s character’s wife Sunita and many other actors.

Director Jay Krishnan has previously directed several short films such as Protecting Winter in 2018 , I Can’t Breathe in 2017, Trade in 2017 and Dammunte Kasko in 2015. Some of Emraan Hashmi’s previous films include Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Raaz: Reboot and Baadshaho.

