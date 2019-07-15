Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar celebrate 8 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: ‘It inspired people to follow their dreams’

Actors Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar have shared a special appreciation post for their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as it completed eight years on Monday, The 2011 film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin and was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Farhan wrote in his post on Instagram, “8 years since Bagwati moved on .. but I guess the life has to the move ons the somehow... Love to all amigos and amigas .. you who made the film possible and you who made the film a success in more ways than just box office can quantify. Lots of love and a big hug.”

“It’s been 8 years since I made this film. It’s the one movie that had people come up to me and say, “I saw this and I quit my job” or, “I saw this and made peace with an old friend,” to “I took a break from work” and even, “I got a divorce!” It inspired people to follow their dreams, to take action, to accept who and where they are. I couldn’t ask for more! It was an honor and a privilege to work with you @zoieakhtar,” he wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a still from the movie. Zoya also shared a picture of the three leads from the film on her Instagram Stories, writing, “8 years and still tripping.”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara told the story of three friends who reunite for a bachelor party trip in Spain. After growing apart over the years, they bond again over multiple adventures. They learn the importance of love in life, finding closures, and accepting the harsh truths that they have tried to hide away from. The film was a hit and is one of the very few road trip movies produced in India.

Also read: Pooja Batra confirms marrying Nawab Shah: ‘He is the man I want to spend rest of my life with’. See pics

Zoya has since made two films: Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. The latter was released earlier this year and earned Zoya critical acclaim and was also a box office hit. Earlier this week, the film was screened at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea. There, it was honoured with NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film.

The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Zoya has not announced her next project yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 16:09 IST