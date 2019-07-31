Forget critics, here’s what Shahid Kapoor’s neighbourhood aunties thought of Kabir Singh

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor is aware of the polarised reaction his recent film, Kabir Singh, has received. But the reaction of his ‘neighbourhood aunties’ really took him by surprise.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that his office is very close to his house, and shortly after the film’s release, he spotted seven-eight neighbourhood aunties hovering around. “My office is just five minutes away from my house. It is in the B wing. This was 5-6 days after the film released. There were these 7-8 aunties who have their sessions where they are just sitting and chatting. They are all in their mid 40s-50s,” he said.

Shahid continued, “I was just going to the lift and one of the aunties called me. They were around ten of them. When I came to them, they all looked at me and said, ‘We loved the film’(sic).”

While the film has seen its fair share of controversies, including allegations of toxic masculinity and celebrating violent love, Kabir Singh has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2019, with over Rs 275 crore in the bank.

Shahid had taken to Instagram to write a thank you note for his fans, after it was clear that the film would become his most successful solo effort. He had written, “Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful.”

