Freedom From: This Independence Day, a look at what celebs want the world to be free of

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:15 IST

As India celebrates her 74th Independence Day, we speak to pioneers from different realms about what they wish to be free of this year. Amid a global pandemic, there are bouts of good news, shining a ray of hope on these gloomy times and this is what these experts want to focus on. While the Covid-19 crisis remains that one evil everyone wants to get rid of, there is a sombre wish for hope and harmony.

Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan hopes for a world with lesser violence and more compassion. “There should be more of sensitivity and reasoning and I hope we can learn to co-exist. There is no one path to harmony, and each path is beautiful.”

Designer Rina Dhaka wishes for freedom from fear. “I want there to be more cheer. A lot of fear and despair has set in. I wish there is freedom from hopelessness and economic uncertainties, and I wish for people to live at ease again.”

Read: Independence Day special: An online cultural gig to help Covid relief work

Golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy feels that freedom does not come free, it comes with permissions. She says, “When you have no need to impress...freedom begins. Adaptability is inherent to sustenance and in Covid era if we are able to overcome this, we would stop shrinking ourselves to fit places we have outgrown. World is a kutumb and if we want true freedom we all have to align with each other and make the world a better place. United we stand divided we will fall. We have to reach all and enjoy the nature’s bounty together!”

For designer Rahul Mishra, Covid-19 is a temporary issue and what needs immediate attention is the crime against women and children. He says, “For current crisis to get over we can wait but crime against women and children needs to be addressed now, and it has also been one of the biggest concerns during lockdown. It is unforgivable and needs capital punishment.”

Read: Check out these 5 quirky ways to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day with friends amid COVID-19

Actor Milind Soman says, “I have all the freedom I need” but I hope to see a world where common sense prevails.

Restaurateur AD Singh wishes for freedom from child hunger this Independence Day onwards, and says, “I would love to see more compassion spreading for all.”

Photographer and installation artist, Samar Jodha wants independence from the world of mistrust and fear. “There is the world of love and trust, which binds humanity, it’s the common future we share and that is what I want for myself and each individual of our country!,” he adds.

Follow @htcity for more