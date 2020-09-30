Gauri Khan shares stunning new pic with empowering message: ‘I am a woman. Protector, muse, wanderer, achiever, dreamer’

bollywood

Sep 30, 2020

Interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan has shared a new picture on Instagram with a powerful message for women. The photo shows only half of Gauri’s face to convey how we only see partial realities of others.

“I am a woman.Protector, muse, wanderer, achiever, dreamer...You only see a part of me. The part that is rooted in my role, not in my soul. All that’s unseen completes me, and from there I draw my strength. This image is a reminder to stay #RootedToStrength. Tag women who inspire your soul. Post a cropped image of yourself, share this text and let’s create a global grid of strength,” she captioned her post. The picture appears to be in promotion of a jewellery brand that she is associated with.

Earlier this week, Gauri had talked about her family--husband Shah Rukh Khan, sons Aryan and Abram and daughter Suhana-- how they dealt with the lockdown. Speaking about her children, Gauri said Aryan has finished his filmmaking course at the University of Southern California and is now taking a break, watching a tonne of movies at home. Sushana’s online classes at the University of New York are keeping her busy. “AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together,” she told NDTV in an interview.

Gauri also talked about how Shah Rukh Khan cooked for the family during the lockdown and that her mother is the one running her house on ‘remote control’ from Delhi. “Most of my organisation has been remote-controlled by my mum, who is in Delhi. She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on. It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check,” she said.

“I have learned so much from her, she is basically handling my home through remote control, via messages and phone calls. She has been a huge helping hand,” she added.

