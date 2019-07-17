Gully Boy, Andhadhun lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu’s Andhadhun have bagged top nominations, including the Best Film and Best Actor and Actress nods, at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Ranveer and Alia received wide critical acclaim for their passionate performances in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and the film also had a brilliant box office run and became Ranveer’s third hit in a row. Andhadhun, on the other hand, was an edge-of-the-seat thriller that became a hit despite having a limited release across 800 screens.

Academy Award Winning film editor Jill Bilcock, who has worked on films like Moulin Rogue, Romeo and Juliet and Elizabeth will be joined by legendary filmmaker and screenwriter, Fred Schepisi on the jury panel for IIFM. Schepisi has worked on Will Smith starrer Six Degrees of Separation, apart from other films. Other noteworthy jury members are actress Victoria Hill - known for her work in films like Macbeth, First Reformed and The Chaperone - and Vince Colosimo who is an AFI award winning actor. Film critic Rajeev Masand is also a jury member.

Here’s a complete list of the nominations:

Best Indie Film - Widow of Silence, Bulbul Can Sing, The Golden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain, Namdev Bhau, Bhonsle, Chuskit, Bhoga Khirkee.

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun, Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy, Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe, Rima Das for Bulbul Can Singh, Praveen Morchhale for Widow of Silence, Jhanu Barua for Bhoga Khirkee and Abhishek Chaubey for Sonchirya.

Best Actress - Tabu for Andhadhun, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Rituparna Sengupta for Ahaa Re, Jigmeet Dewa Lhamo for Chuskit, Zerifa Wahid for Bhoga Khirkee.

Best Actor - Ayushman Khuranna for Andhadhun, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe, Manoj Bajpai for Bhonsle, Amitabh Bachchan for Badla, Vicky Kaushal for Uri The Surgical Strike, Namdev Gaurav for Namdev Bhau.

Best Film - Andhadhun, Gully Boy, Badhaai Ho, Sui Dhaaga, Super Deluxe.

