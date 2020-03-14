Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: 10 photos with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor that prove they are ultimate couple goals

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 19:50 IST

Alia Bhatt is in a happy space personally as well as professionally. She has a number of interesting projects in her kitty, including her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht.

On the personal front, her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor is going well too. Interestingly, Alia had a massive crush on him even before she entered Bollywood. She revealed her first encounter with him on Koffee With Karan in 2013 and even expressed her desire to marry him someday.

“I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir. You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar (2011) just released and you said, ‘Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him’. And I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s very nice, Alia,’” she said, adding, “Obviously, I have hung out with him after that, and I still think he is really adorable. And I still want to marry him.”

Ranbir and Alia fell in love during the making of their ambitious yet-to-be-released fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, which marks their first cinematic collaboration. They have been in a relationship for more than two years, and after keeping things under wraps initially, they made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in May 2018.

On Alia’s 27th birthday, here are some of her best photos with Ranbir:

A report claimed that Ranbir and Alia will get married in December, soon after the release of their film Brahmastra. It was even said that the preparations for the big day have begun and their extended families have been asked to save the date.

However, Alia dismissed the rumours of a winter wedding with Ranbir and said on the sidelines of an awards show earlier this year, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

