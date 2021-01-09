e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: When the actor set daddy goals with his daughters on social media

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: When the actor set daddy goals with his daughters on social media

As he turns a year older on January 9, we browse through actor Farhan Akhtar’s social media profile to check out the adorable pictures he has shared with his daughters over the years.

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 02:01 IST
Compiled by: Rishabh Suri
Compiled by: Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Farhan Akhtar turns 47 on January 9.
Actor Farhan Akhtar turns 47 on January 9.
         

Farhan Akhtar wears many hats. Actor, singer, writer, director, producer — the list goes on, and on top of that, he’s excelled in each departments. His finesse though isn’t just restricted to his profession.

The 46-year-old, who turns a year older on January 9, has made sure that he juggles the many hats with being a cool father as well. His social media accounts are proof that he indulges his daughters Shakya and Akira a lot, and the goofy side to him is evident when he’s around them.

Take a look at the various moods he captured:

That he’s a good musician is a well established fact. Here he seems to be teaching his youngest daughter Akira how to strum the guitar.

 

Here’s Akhtar at Disneyland with Akira. The actor has the goofiest of poses when around his daughters

 

Apart from the goofy poses, goofy expressions too seem to be Akhtar’s specialty, with daughter Akira here!

 

This one’s monochrome with the three musketeers Farhan, Shakya and Akira

 

The family pic! Akhtar poses here with ex-wife Adhuna and daughter Akira

 
