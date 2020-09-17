‘Happy Birthday Narendra Modi’: Rakul Preet, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut lead Bollywood in wishing PM

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:03 IST

Actors and filmmakers from Bollywood are sharing birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, among many others, have all shared social media posts dedicated to the PM as he turned 70 on Thursday.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video early in the day from her Manali home. She wished the PM on his birthday and said that the country was lucky to have him as the Prime Minister. She added that while there are many that criticise him and use impolite words for him, a large majority stands in his support.

Anil shared a picture of his meeting with PM and wrote, “Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it’s people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi,” his tweet read.

Rakul wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Honourable Prime Minister! Sir, your dedication to fitness inspires me everyday. Today, I join the country in wishing you good health and a long life. Thank you for all the efforts you put towards the nation! @narendramodi.” Suniel Shetty wrote, “Happy birthday @narendramodi Ji .... I pray that each and every moment of your day and year be filled with good health, happiness and positivity that you bring to others.”

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “Hello respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. God bless you always. I pray for your long life.” Replying to it, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude for your good wishes @mangeshkarlata sister. Your affection and blessings always give me new energy to serve the country.”

Randeep Hooda wrote, “To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi.”

