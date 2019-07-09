Have you seen these latest pics of Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput and Hrithik Roshan?

Basking in the success of his latest film Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted fulfilling another work commitment in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, this time, he was joined by his wife Mira Rajput.

The couple shot together for an ad shoot and were caught on camera by the paparazzi at the location. Mira was seen in a pink floral lehenga while Shahid was seen in a white kurta. The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Reality show judge Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym, sharing her autographs with two school girls. The kids looked happy on meeting her and Malaika also clicked pics with them. Actor Emraan Hashmi was spotted in the city, cruising in his luxury car. The actor was spotted driving a yellow sports car.

Actor Katrina Kaif was seen at the airport and her Baar Baar Dekho co-star Sidharth Malhotra was seen out and about Mumbai. Also seen at salon appointments and lunches were actors Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Sangeeta Bijlani. Actor Kalki Koechlin was also spotted by the paparazzi. She will next be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2, the trailer for which, was released on Tuesday.

Actors and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted together at a restaurant. While Disha was seen in her car, Tiger was seen leaving the restaurant in his grey vest and black pants.

Check out more celeb pics:

Mira Rajput at the photoshoot.

Kartik Aaryan enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur promoting Super 30.

Emraan Hashmi in his car.

The actor went for a ride around Mumbai in a fancy car.

Katrina Kaif at airport, Sidharth Malhotra spotted in Mumbai.

Amyra Dastur and Kriti Sanon spotted by paparazzi.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Kalki Koechlin strike a pose.

Malaika Arora meets her young fans.

Kriti Kharbanda and Mrunal Thakur spotted.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani after a lunch date.

